Mitsui and INOXCVA sign MoU

INOXCVA, an Indian, multinational, cryogenic liquid storage, distribution and re-gas solutions provider, has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Under-standing with leading Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co. (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd. (Mitsui) for partnering by sharing technical and commercial expertise for further establishing a virtual pipeline to service the growing demand of LNG in India. The MoU en-tails deployment of small scale LNG infrastructure including logistics and receiving facilities at customer end and will offer LNG access to the customers not connected to the pipelines. This will help in increasing the penetration and consumption of clean, reliable, and cost-efficient LNG to various users in the automotive, mining, shipping, and rail industry all over the country.

The collaboration with INOXCVA and Mitsui, a diverse conglomerate engaged in energy business globally with presence in energy value chain, including renewable and new energy, will look to capitalise the experience of both the organisations for investigating and establishing small scale energy businesses and projects in mutually agreed geographic locations, thereby making the cleaner fuel more accessible and economically viable.

Talking about the MoU, Siddharth Jain, Executive Director, INOXCVA said, “Increasing the use of LNG in the progressive and evergreen domains of manufacturing and transport is a priority for our government, which underlines the benefits of LNG. Our partnership with Mitsui shows our innovativeness and futuristic approach along with our commitment to the country’s vision of gas-based economy, which is self-reliant in all aspects, including energy. LNG is not only a clean and cost-effective fuel, but is also safe and reliable. We are delighted that our collaborated efforts with an adept partner like Mitsui will make this green fuel more accessible. A larger gas-based industrial ecosystem is a win-win situation for all stakeholders.”

Speaking on the occasion, Kaoru Umehara, Divisional Operating Officer, Mitsui added, “In partnership with INOXCVA we look forward to exploring how we can play a key role in meeting India’s long-term need for cleaner energy. Together we will carry out technical, economic and environmental evaluations for supplying LNG to prospective customers and industrial clusters. We believe our combined expertise will synergise well to bring the benefits of LNG at regional and national levels, and create a sustainable manufacturing ecosystem.”

INOXCVA is known for its innovative and future-ready solutions for small scale LNG applications. Since the commissioning its first small scale LNG installation at the Halol Plant of General Motors in 2010, INOXCVA has successfully installed more than 35 such facilities across the country. LNG facilities are supported by INOXCVA’s own tanker fleet under its brand ‘GoLNG’ which have collectively logged more than 6.5 million km and distributed approximately 100 000 t of LNG to its consumers spread all over the country propagating the use of LNG as a clean and environment-friendly source of energy. INOXCVA’s contribution in the global market for developing LNG as a fuel for mining trucks, marine engines, rail engines is well acknowledged.