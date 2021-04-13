Puget LNG joins SEA-LNG coalition

Puget LNG is the latest LNG supplier to join SEA-LNG. The addition of Puget LNG strengthens SEA-LNG’s membership base on the North American west coast and underlines the increasing accessibility of LNG as a marine fuel across the globe.

The investment made by Puget LNG in its quay-side facility in the Port of Tacoma, US, recognises that LNG is commercially competitive now and offers financial risk mitigation to shipowners choosing this lower-carbon marine fuel. The facility will have a shared function, providing LNG for Puget LNG’s commercial customers as well as providing necessary domestic supply back-up for Puget Sound Energy’s customers.

Peter Keller, Chairman, SEA-LNG, commented: “The operational launch of Puget LNG’s port of Tacoma facility is yet another positive step down the decarbonisation pathway. In environmentally sensitive areas, such as the waters surrounding the Port of Tacoma, it is essential to remember that LNG protects oceans, creates a healthier environment in terms of air quality, and is proven safe. Tackling climate challenge is a shared responsibility and must start now – waiting is not an option.”

LNG’s pathway to a carbon-neutral future through the transition to bio and synthetic LNG is gaining recognition and the availability of bio-LNG is accelerating. The uptake of bio, and eventually synthetic, LNG is made simple through the use of existing engine technology and infrastructure.

Blake Littauer, Director of Business Development, Puget LNG said: “As the leading supplier of LNG in the Pacific Northwest, Puget LNG is building out infrastructure within the State of Washington to enable a safe, reliable, and economic source of LNG with various end uses. The Port of Tacoma is well-placed as a port of call for LNG-fuelled ships and we are committed to supporting shipowners who want to lower their carbon footprint today, while also creating future potential for bio and synthetic LNG to a fully decarbonised future for shipping.”

The Puget LNG facility is another step in how its sister company, Puget Sound Energy, is committed to working together to create a clean energy future for all, while setting an aspirational goal to be a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045.

SEA-LNG and SGMF will shortly announce the results of the 2nd Lifecycle GHG Emission Study on the use of LNG as a Marine Fuel from Sphera (formerly thinkstep). The peer-reviewed study revisits Sphera’s 2018/2019 research, using the latest available engine and supply chain data to bring the study fully up to date.