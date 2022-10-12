Webinar Event: Detecting operator induced faults on an LNG liquid expander

The demand for liquified natural gas (LNG) is currently high and continuing to grow, so it is little wonder why so much attention has been given to increasing production. With increased demand comes no tolerance for unplanned critical machine downtime, making machine condition monitoring a vital asset in the LNG industry.

Brüel & Kjær Vibro (B&K Vibro) has over 30 years of experience in condition monitoring solutions specifically for the LNG industry and currently monitors nearly 20% of LNG production worldwide. Along with decades of experience, B&K Vibro's experts bring passion and dedication to developing solutions that fit the needs and solve the problems the LNG industry faces today. The combination of expertise, passion, and commitment has led to condition monitoring for all of the most pivotal rotating machinery assets to minimise downtime, eliminate unnecessary faults, and increase production.

The solutions that B&K Vibro has designed can help avoid faults in older machines already in place and new machines just being added to production for the first time. The increased need for LNG has brought new challenges when trying to avoid downtime. Specifically, going through the start-up procedures on new machinery assets or after conducting routine maintenance on existing machinery assets too quickly.

Let's begin with a story that may be familiar to many operators. Due to the need to increase production, an operator attempts to shorten the start-up procedure for a mixed refrigerant liquid expander. However, this new procedure had a detrimental effect on the middle bearings of this cryogenic machine. The high vibrations were observed shortly after start-up, but no one took action until the protection system tripped the expander. The bearings were initially in good condition, so what was causing them to fail? This webinar has the answer!

During this webinar, we will uncover the secrets of how condition monitoring can go beyond detecting machine component wear at an early stage and be able to provide diagnostics and root cause analysis capabilities to detect operator errors, installation errors, and more. To do this, we will explore potential failure modes that can develop quickly and the importance of diagnosing them quickly. Explain the significance of restarting a machine carefully after a trip and why condition monitoring is crucial to helping detect operator or installation errors. Finally, we will look at starting new machines and why start-up procedures should be carefully analysed before changing them.

Register for one of two webinar sessions and join Michael Hastings, B&K Vibro's senior application engineer, as he shares more than 30 years of experience in condition monitoring to explore this pivotal topic.

