A perfect match?
Jessica Casey,
Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,
In the North America 2023 issue of LNG Industry, Noam Ayali, Lindsey Swiger, and Jessica Rodríguez, Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP, outline considerations for project developers in the US looking to integrate carbon capture facilities in LNG projects. This special report lists the references for this article.
