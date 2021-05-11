G2 and NET POWER collaborate on Net-Zero LNG project

NET Power and G2 Net-Zero LNG executed a new Letter of Intent following the release of a pre-FEED report. G2’s Net-Zero LNG export facility will be the first to integrate NET Power’s Allam-Fetvedt Cycle technology which removes all CO 2 emissions from the natural gas liquefaction process to achieve a unique carbon net-zero energy mix of industrial gases, electricity, and LNG. The pre-FEED report is a key milestone in accelerating the project’s FEED study, which is already partially completed, with increased confidence.

G2 Net-Zero LNG, a venture of Chas Roemer Innovations, is a Louisiana-based company building the world's first LNG export and industrial gas production complex promising net-zero carbon emissions from upstream to dockside by as early as 2027. In advance of Net-Zero LNG production, G2 will be profitably producing and selling industrial gases, including argon, nitrogen and oxygen, and capturing all CO 2 emissions.

“On a global basis, there is an increasing demand from the energy markets for net-zero emissions projects to be up and running sooner rather than later. By employing NET Power’s Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, G2 is building new with the latest technology rather than having to bear the burden of expensive outdated technology and infrastructure,” said Chas Roemer, Chairman of G2 Net-Zero LNG. “We can move more quickly than others and will be the cleanest and most profitable LNG project in the world in the next 5 - 6 years.”

NET Power’s Allam-Fetvedt Cycle is hailed as a ‘game-changer’ for the LNG industry, and converts natural gas into zero-emissions, cost-competitive power.

Ron DeGregorio, CEO and Board Member of NET Power, said, “NET Power will play a key role in the decarbonisation of the LNG industry. We are excited to support G2 Net-Zero LNG’s utilisation of our technology in this ambitious and important project.”

“I’ve appreciated working closely with NET Power leadership over the past year and seeing the fruits of our labour come to life as we move even more rapidly into the execution stage,” said Angele Davis, G2 Net-Zero LNG CEO. “We’re all excited about being the first to get this essential technology applied to our LNG liquefaction project, and then getting our product into the market to realise the net-aero LNG vision.”