Sidara acquires Wood

Sidara, one of the world’s leading planning, design, engineering, and project management groups, have announced the completion of its acquisition of John Wood Group plc (Wood), a global leader in consulting, engineering, and operations for energy and materials.

The transaction marks a transformational milestone for Sidara and significantly advances its long-term strategic ambition to expand and elevate its energy pillar.

Sidara values Wood’s talented people, technical capabilities, and deep client relationships. Going forward, Wood will retain its own brand and continue operating as a standalone business, while benefitting from Sidara’s global scale and long-term strategic owner-operator mindset.

With Wood’s complementary capabilities and technical expertise, including in digital and decarbonisation technologies, the Group will be positioned at the fore-front of the global energy sector – delivering the energy solutions communities need today while accelerating the transition to clean energy and decarbonised infrastructure that will safeguard communities and the planet tomorrow.

The Group will continue to operate through a five-pillar model, comprising:

Dar – Multidisciplinary.

Wood – Energy and Materials.

Perkins & Will – Design and Architecture.

TYLin – Infrastructure.

Currie & Brown – Project Management and Consultancy.

This model has empowered Sidara to serve its clients worldwide – ranging from global technology and energy companies to leading hospitals, airports, and governments – on some of their most complex and critical projects. Through these five pillars, Sidara companies can also offer exceptional value to clients across the full lifecycle of strategic projects, from planning, design, and project management to handover and facilities management.

With Wood, Sidara’s global collaborative now brings together more than 55 000 professionals. Its combined revenue of over US$8.5 billion is generated across all geographies, with approximately 40% of revenues in North America and 20% in each of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Talal Shair, Chairman and CEO of Sidara, said: “Acquiring Wood is without a doubt the most ambitious venture in the history of Sidara, driving forward a long-term critical strategy of expanding and elevating our energy pillar. Together with Wood, our people will be empowered to have far greater impact in two of the defining sectors of our time: energy and materials. This partnership comes at a historic moment. Accelerating the energy transition and establishing a sustainable supply of the raw materials that will shape our future has never been more critical than it is today. And by providing a solid foundation and strategic long-term backing for Wood, Sidara will be uniquely positioned to deliver innovative, industry-leading solutions for clients in these critical sectors and beyond.”