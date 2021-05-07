Winn & Coales International acquires the global Viscotaq business

Winn & Coales International Ltd has announced the acquisition of the global Viscotaq business, including Amcorr Products and Services Inc (‘Amcorr’), manufacturer of viscoelastic protective coatings.

Amcorr Products & Services Inc, based in San Antonio, USA are the formulators and manufacturers of viscoelastic protective coating technology, Viscotaq™. The patented Viscotaq™ product range is used for corrosion prevention and sealing applications on vital infrastructure across a broad range of sectors. The unique, self-healing technology of Viscotaq™ offers asset owners outstanding, long-term protection against corrosion.

Amcorr was originally established in June 2000 in San Antonio, USA and thereafter rapidly became the North American market leader of viscoelastic coatings and sealants in the corrosion industry.

Edwin Welles, President of Amcorr and co-inventor of the Viscotaq™ technology commented, “We feel honoured being part of the Winn & Coales family now. A similar business culture, with a privately-owned structure and a technology driven mentality was a natural fit for us. The acquisition will give Amcorr the opportunity to grow rapidly, both nationally and internationally and above all, guarantee dedicated service and supply to existing and future clients across the globe. I personally feel privileged to make the next step in my career at Winn & Coales, a leader in our industry with an outstanding reputation.”

For more than 90 years, the Winn & Coales International Group of companies has been creating bespoke and off-the-shelf solutions that provide enduring protection against corrosion and chemical attack to buried and exposed pipes, valves, fittings, steelwork, marine structures, tanks and concrete bunded areas. The acquisition of Amcorr is aligned with the Company’s focus on investing in and providing the highest quality corrosion prevention solutions for their customers.

Chairman of Winn & Coales International, Mr Chris Winn commented, “The acquisition of Amcorr is particularly exciting for the Company, as the Viscotaq™ product line enhances and complements our existing range of coatings, which are already well established in the market. We are now able to offer all corrosion prevention technologies to our customers, and we look forward to building on our leading brands further with our new colleagues at Amcorr.”