Connect LNG changes name to ECONNECT Energy to reflect a broader focus on clean energy transfer solutions. The new focus aims to make clean energy accessible globally to realise solutions for not just LNG, but also renewable fuels and the carbon capture value chain.

Connect LNG was founded in 2012 based on the belief that clean energy should be accessible and affordable. Challenging industry-standard transfer solutions, Connect LNG pioneered the world’s first jettyless transfer of LNG, addressing the need for a cost-effective and environmentally-sound solution in the LNG value chain. With passion and optimism for a carbon neutral future, the company is advancing into renewable energy and carbon sequestration markets.

ECONNECT will leverage its experience in the LNG energy market to enable a seamless transition into new, carbon-free energy solutions. The patented floating jettyless system, the IQuay (previously named the UTS), is flexible to energy demand, and can be used for carbon capture and storage (CCS) and renewable fuels such as ammonia, bio LNG, and hydrogen.

With a new focus on the exciting potential of renewable energies comes a new name to align with the company’s values and ambitions. The new name, ECONNECT Energy, describes an approach to operating with deliberate care for climate-positive energy solutions.

“A passion for change and a desire to challenge ‘common practice’ are in the company’s DNA. When we designed our transfer solution we always wanted to apply it to more than just LNG,” says CEO Morten Christophersen. “With our current focus and success in the LNG market coupled with experience with CCS and renewables, we are well-positioned to broaden our scope to include new, carbon free energy solutions. For us, this is a natural progression on our journey. We will always seek to challenge the status quo and look beyond.”