Bio-LNG and synthetic LNG: the potential as alternative fuels at LNGCON 2023

While supplies of alternative fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen could not be put into practice on account of unproven technologies, liquefied bio-methane (bio-LNG) and liquefied synthetic methane (LSM) could be stored using existing LNG infrastructure. Bio-LNG and LSM both are perspective renewable solutions to replace LNG to a decarbonised future. The role of these green fuels and infrastructure developments are discussing at the 9th International LNG Congress, 6 – 7 March 2023, in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The announcement that the technology group, Wärtsilä, is going to supply equipment for the world’s second-largest bio-LNG plant has proven that the forecast for alternative fuels supply seems quite promising.

So, many LNG leaders are eager to create and apply new projects based on these alternative fuels. Some of the modern solutions are presenting by local gas companies, LNG road transportation, truck owners, EPC companies, and service and equipment providers at a second day roundtable of LNGCON 2023. This roundtable is dedicated to the potential of bio-LNG and LSM.

Jippe van Ein from Titan LNG is presenting a report on decarbonisation in the small scale LNG value chain. He is throwing light on the case for bio-LNG and ELNG. Also, representative from Elengy, Laurent Hamou, is sharing the transitioning to bio- and e-molecules. Among the questions raised are also the potential of bio-LNG with hydrogen market pushing, bio-LNG infrastructure developments, and production capacity.

The key point of the roundtable format is not only to present a report but also to provide multilateral discussion on new approaches and implementation of these alternative fuels. Therefore, delegates bring up questions for a discussion, express opinions and share their expertise as well.

The 9th International LNG Congress gathers LNG experts to discuss up-to-date industry trends and present prominent projects. The agenda of the Congress includes technical and business sessions, panel discussions, and roundtables. Learn more at https://sh.bgs.group/hj.