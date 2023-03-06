The Rise to the Top for US LNG
Published by Jessica Casey,
Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,
In the March 2023 issue of LNG Industry, Mark Stadnyk and Tatiana Gotvig, Squire Patton Boggs, consider fundamental intrinsic features of the USA’s LNG industry and some external factors that facilitated the fast rise to its globally dominant position, examining whether favourable conditions will continue to secure the country’s pivotal role in the global LNG market for the foreseeable future. This special report lists all the references contained within this article.
- ‘The United States became the world’s largest LNG exporter in the first half of 2022’, U.S. Energy Information Administration, (25 July 2022), www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=53159
- STAPCZYNSKI, S., ‘US Surges to Top of LNG Exporter Ranks on Breakneck Growth’, Bloomberg, (3 January 2023), www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-01-03/us-surges-to-top-of-lng-exporter-ranks-on-breakneck-growth
- DISAVINO, S., ‘U.S. poised to regain crown as world’s top LNG exporter’, Reuters, (4 January 2023), www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-poised-regain-crown-worlds-top-lng-exporter-2023-01-04/
- ‘Statistical Review of World Energy’, bp, (2021), 70th edn., www.bp.com/content/dam/bp/business-sites/en/global/corporate/pdfs/energy-economics/statistical-review/bp-stats-review-2021-natural-gas.pdf
- ‘LNG versus pipeline gas: how do lifecycle emissions compare?’, Wood Mackenzie, (25 June 2017), www.woodmac.com/news/editorial/lng-pipeline-gas-emissions/
- ‘In focus: Reducing the EU’s dependence on imported fossil fuels’, European Commission, (20 April 2022), https://commission.europa.eu/news/focus-reducing-eus-dependence-imported-fossil-fuels-2022-04-20_en
- COOBAN, A., ‘Europe still can’t live without this Russian energy export’, CNN Business, (10 November 2022), https://edition.cnn.com/2022/11/09/energy/russian-lng-imports-europe/index.html
- SCHROEDER, A., ‘European LNG imports by source – strong share of USA’, Twitter, (1 January 2023), https://twitter.com/A_Schroeder1985/status/1609624760756932610?s=20&t=OWuonBQLoyPG_HW3e2Oimw
- SHIRYAEVSKAYA, A., GUALTIERI, T., and DEZEM, V., ‘Europe Still Winning on LNG Imports Even as Prices Slump’, Bloomberg, (11 January 2023), www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-01-11/europe-still-winning-on-lng-imports-even-as-prices-slump
- ‘Sempra Infrastructure Announces Sale and Purchase Agreement with RWE for Port Arthur LNG’, Sempra Infrastructure, (28 December 2022), https://semprainfrastructure.com/news-and-events/news-releases/sempra-infrastructure-announces-sale-and-purchase-agreement-with-rwe-for-port-arthur-lng
- STAPCZYNSKI, S., ‘Europe signs another long-term deal to buy LNG from the US’, Twitter, (28 December 2022), https://twitter.com/SStapczynski/status/1608075172606791685?s=20&t=guBwPr-DVOwYP_cr6n2ruQ
- ‘Europe’s LNG import capacity set to expand by one-third by end of 2023’, U.S. Energy Information Administration, (28 November 2022), www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=54780
- ‘ConocoPhilips and Japan mark 50 years of LNG’, ConocoPhilips, (13 November 2019), www.conocophillips.com/spiritnow/story/conocophillips-and-japan-mark-50-years-of-lng
- ‘INPEX Enters LNG Sales and Purchae Agreement with Venture Global LNG’, INPEX Corporation, (27 December 2022), www.inpex.co.jp/english/news/assets/pdf/20221227.pdf
- ‘City gas operations’, ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd, /www.enn-ng.com/en/business/index50.html
- ‘ENN and Energy Transfer sign 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements for Lake Charles LNG’, ENN, (29 March 2022), www.enn-ng.com/en/content/details24_211.html
- ‘Natural gas’, U.S. Energy Information Administration, (10 January 2023), www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/report/natgas.php
- PAUL, C. and HOLLAND, B., ‘FEATURE: Surging US LNG exports to Europe heighten focus on US inflationary pressures’, S&P Global, (15 November 2022), www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights/en/market-insights/latest-news/natural-gas/111522-feature-surging-us-lng-exports-to-europe-heighten-focus-on-us-inflationary-pressures
- RENSHAW, J., HUNNICUTT, T., ‘Exclusive: White House rules out ban on natural gas exports this winter’, Reuters, (4 October 2022), www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-white-house-rules-out-ban-natural-gas-exports-this-winter-2022-10-04/
- BLAS, J., ‘Oil Market’, Twitter, (21 November 2022), https://twitter.com/javierblas/status/1594726755885273088
- NARDELLI, A., JACOBS, J., and MOHSIN, S., ‘Biden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat Inflation’, Bloomberg UK, (31 March 2022), www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-31/biden-team-weighs-a-massive-release-of-oil-to-combat-inflation
- PERRY, S., ‘Eni pays award over “frustrated” LNG import deal’, Global Arbitration Review, (08 August 2019), https://globalarbitrationreview.com/article/eni-pays-award-over-frustrated-lng-import-deal
- BALLANTYNE, J., ‘Gazprom faces second German gas supply claim’, Global Arbitration Review, (05 December 2022), https://globalarbitrationreview.com/article/gazprom-faces-second-german-gas-supply-claim
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/special-reports/06032023/the-rise-to-the-top-for-us-lng/
You might also like
LNG Canada awards contract to Bridgemans Kitamaat JV
LNG Canada has awarded a tug berth facility contract to Bridgemans Kitamaat join venture.