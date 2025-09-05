Discover strategic insights and networking at LNGCON 2026

The 12th International LNG Congress has announced its two-day programme, highlighting key sessions, B2B meetings, and dedicated networking formats designed to help participants turn insights into partnerships.

LNGCON 2026 takes place on 9 – 10 March 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, gathering over 390 decision-makers from across the LNG value chain. In 2026, the Congress puts special focus on practical technologies, regional strategies and structured face-to-face dialogue between stakeholders. More than 35 sessions are included in the agenda, covering operations, trading, marine applications and infrastructure development.

One of the core themes is the role of LNG in driving decarbonisation and improving industrial efficiency. The business programme brings together diverse perspectives on how the sector is adapting to new environmental and operational standards:

Davide De Bacco from Saipem shows new technologies for building a more sustainable and efficient LNG value chain.

Alessio Torelli from Greenture (Snam Group) presents Italy’s progress in developing an LNG distribution and refuelling network for heavy-duty vehicles.

David Wendel from ETS Degassing shares insights into mobile degassing services that support LNG facilities and infrastructure.

“The experience was excellent,” shared Florimond Dijkinga from Eni. “There were so many decision-makers on site – I had back-to-back meetings and collected business cards from companies like GOGC, Chart, Neumann, Giorgi Engineering, TSG, Alternoil, and many more. I might not have met so many people if your colleagues hadn’t introduced me.”

His feedback reflects what many delegates value most at LNGCON: the density of relevant contacts and the organisers’ personal approach to networking. Each delegate is supported by a manager before and during the Congress – someone who helps identify business targets, arranges one-on-one meetings and facilitates meaningful introductions on site.

The 2026 business programme maintains this high level of engagement. Speakers from GTT, Gasum, Anthony Veder, and NEUMAN & ESSER are going to lead discussions on marine fuel, compressor systems, and compliance with new maritime regulations. The Congress also welcomes contributions from EXMAR, Reganosa, Cryostar, and TSG Group, offering insights into floating regasification, virtual pipelines, and equipment manufacturing.

Beyond the business sessions, LNGCON 2026 creates space for personalised networking. Delegates take part in closed-door roundtables, pre-arranged one-on-one meetings, and informal conversations in designated networking areas. The gala dinner on the first day serves as an additional opportunity to connect with industry peers in a focused but relaxed setting.

For 12 years, the Congress has been recognised as a working platform for LNG professionals to exchange expertise, build partnerships, and contribute to the sector’s sustainable transformation.

Registration and full agenda available at https://sh.bgs.group/337