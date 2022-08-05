New CEO appointed for SIGTTO

The Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators (SIGTTO) has appointed Mr Ian Revell as its new Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, in succession to Capt Andrew Clifton.

Commenting on Mr Revell’s appointment, SIGTTO President, Steffen Jacobson, said:

“I am very pleased to welcome Ian Revell to the Society and look forward to working with him as he undertakes this key role. We have made a considerable effort to find the right permanent candidate for this position, and have no doubt that Ian is the person to take the Society forward in meeting its objectives for the future. We have been fortunate to have Chris Clucas to provide continuity in the interim, and the handover to Ian has already begun. Ian takes over on 1st September 2022.”

Ian has been a Chartered Engineer for over 20 years, undertaking significant international executive roles in leading international classification and ship management organisations. Having also assumed senior leadership roles in entrepreneurial maritime start-up and scale up operations, Ian is no stranger to guiding organisations through the challenges of a complex and changing environment.

"I am honoured to take over the helm at SIGTTO during these very challenging and interesting times of change,” said Mr Revell. “The key will be ensuring that the Society responds to this fast-developing landscape and continues the unwavering support for members in the journey ahead – while never losing sight of our excellent industry safety record. It is essential to support our members on their respective paths transitioning towards shipping decarbonisation in the coming years. I look forward to working closely with all SIGTTO members in this new role and maximising the value that membership brings to each organisation.”