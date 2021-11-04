Woodfibre LNG appoints new President

Woodfibre LNG has announced Christine Kennedy as the new company President, effective on 8 November 2021.

Christine brings more than 25 years’ experience in senior management roles in the natural resource sector, government, and international market development. She replaces former president David Keane, who retired in 2020.

“We are fortunate to have a top-tier team working on this project as we complete our pre-construction requirements,” said Pacific Energy president Ratnesh Bedi. “Christine is the ideal person to lead this team. The diversity of her experience: her deep understanding of the resource sector, her sterling reputation in the market and her track record within government, is a special combination. We are confident Christine can successfully guide this project into the next phase.”

“I’m excited to be a part of bringing to reality the most advanced, innovative, and lowest-emission LNG project ever conceived,” said Kennedy. “Woodfibre LNG’s low-carbon philosophy demonstrates how thoughtful industrial decarbonisation efforts can meet B.C.’s greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets while rebuilding our post-pandemic economy. The presence of the Squamish Nation as an environmental regulator ensures that the project is undertaken based on science, traditional knowledge of Indigenous peoples, and meaningful consultation.”

Woodfibre LNG is aligned with British Columbia’s GHG reduction targets. By applying a low carbon philosophy throughout the project’s design and a collaborative approach to working with Indigenous, municipal, provincial and federal governments, Woodfibre LNG demonstrates that responsibly produced LNG can minimise domestic emissions, create good jobs, provide significant revenues, and make a meaningful contribution to reducing global GHG emissions.

Responsibly produced natural gas is a necessary part of making a successful global transition from heavy-emitting fuels to renewables. By harnessing the low-carbon gas resources of British Columbia’s Montney region to replace coal-fired energy sources in Asia, Woodfibre LNG will reduce global emissions by 3.5 million tpy CO 2 e, equivalent to removing 5% of B.C.’s annual emissions from the atmosphere each year.

Prior to joining Woodfibre LNG, Kennedy held senior roles in the provincial government and the forest products and renewable energy sectors. She was recently the Deputy Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness and previously the Associate Deputy Minister in British Columbia’s Office of the Premier.

In previous roles, Kennedy was the founding CEO of Forestry Innovation investment Ltd, a crown corporation that works with industry to develop new global markets, a Vice President with the Coast Forest Products Association and a Senior Vice President with Canadian Forest Products Ltd.