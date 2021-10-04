28th World Gas Conference extends call for papers submission deadline

The WGC2022 National Organizing Committee has taken the decision to extend the Call for Papers deadline for the 28th World Gas Conference (WGC2022) from 27 September 2021 to 28 January 2022.

The committee thanks all of the authors who have already submitted their abstract for consideration. Thus far, WGC2022 has received hundreds of submissions from over 25 countries. Having taken into consideration the industry’s feedback, the extended date will ensure everyone who wants to submit an abstract for the call for papers can now do so.

“WGC2022 is dedicated to ensuring everyone be part of shaping a modern energy agenda. The energy industry is facing new opportunities and challenges every day and by extending the call for papers deadline to January 2022, the entire global industry will have the opportunity to present the most up-to-date research and case studies.” said Bong Kyu Park, Co-Chairman of the National Organizing Committee for WGC2022. “We encourage you to send in your abstract to showcase your insights, ground-breaking and innovative projects, and advance the role of natural gas in the sustainable future.”

The call for papers will provide an opportunity for industry experts worldwide to be part of the four-day conference programme and showcase their expertise on a vast range of topics under the event theme ‘A Sustainable Future - Powered by Gas’.

Held under the patronage of the International Gas Union (IGU), WGC2022 continues to thrive with tremendous support from the Korean Government, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Kim Boo-kyum, confirmed as the Honorary Chairman. The conference and exhibition are endorsed by the Daegu Metropolitan City and the National Organizing Committee, and are hosted by the Korea Gas Union and host partner KOGAS.

The WGC2022 programme has already confirmed over 50 distinguished gas and energy industry leaders as speakers in the Plenary and Current Debates programme, which will undertake the debate on the critical issues facing the industry today. Speakers will discuss the need to meet the increasing global energy demand by improving accessibility, availability and affordability while tackling net-zero emissions targets and reshaping the trajectory for energy transition.

The latest confirmed top industry experts include Hamed Al Naamany, CEO of Oman LNG, Mark S. Brownstein, Senior Vice President, Energy at Environmental Defense Fund, Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL India, Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA and Prof. Dr Klaus-Dieter Maubach, CEO of Uniper.

The call for papers is open to everyone and there is no charge to submit.