NEW PODCAST EPISODE: Understanding digital control of work systems for high hazard industries

Focusing on contractor safety: what is competence management and why is it so important to keeping contractors working safely and efficiently?

In this episode, Elizabeth Corner speaks to Mark Breese, Global Sales Manager, Yokogawa RAP, about safe contractor management and digital control of work systems.

Mark offers insight on: contractor incident statistics, managing contractor EHS performance, digital control of work solutions, and safe workforce culture.

Sponsoring this episode of the Palladian Energy Podcast is Global Hydrogen Review, a new publication dedicated to the entire spectrum of hydrogen production and its applications worldwide.

