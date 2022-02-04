SIGTTO General Manager steps down

The SIGTTO General Manager, Andrew Clifton, has informed the SIGTTO President of his notice to resign from the society. Established in 1979, SIGTTO is the industry association responsible for bringing a global consensus to the promotion of industry best working practices and high standards of safety in the storage, handling and seaborne transport of liquefied gases, including LNG.

Andrew Clifton has led the society for over nine years and has decided to pursue a fresh challenge. His last working day in the secretariat will be 4 March 2022.

“I would like to express my thanks to the President and Board of Directors for the unique opportunity to serve SIGTTO over the last nine years,” said Andrew Clifton. “It has truly been an honour and privilege to do so and I wish to thank you all for your support over the years and wish the society well for the future.”

Commenting on his resignation, Steffen Jacobsen, SIGTTO President said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Andrew for his large and continuous effort for the Society, ensuring a strong safety focus, attracting and developing talent in the secretariat, and being the public face of the society. It has been a pleasure to work with him.”

The President and Board of Directors have commenced the recruitment of a replacement and a further announcement will be made in due course.