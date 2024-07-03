 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Special reports
  3. 03 Jul 24
  4. One step further

One step further

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

In the July 2024 issue of LNG Industry, Bill Howe, Chief Executive, and Geoff Skinner, Technical Director, Gasconsult, and David Champion, LNG Technology Manager, McDermott, outline how liquefaction technology can be developed to support decarbonisation initiatives, both now and in the future. This special report lists all the sources used for this article.

  • ELLRICH, J. and GALLIGAN, E., ‘Remove the Heavy Load’, LNG Industry, (February 2024).
  • HOWE, B. and SKINNER, G., ‘Built for the Cold’, LNG Industry, (September 2022).
  • HOWE, B., SKINNER, G., and FINN, A., ‘Advanced Precooling for Optimised Hydrogen Liquefaction’, H2-Tech, (1Q21).
  • HOWE, B., SKINNER, G., and PRIMROSE, J., ‘Optimising Opportunities’, Global Hydrogen Review, (Spring 2023).

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/special-reports/03072024/one-step-further/

You might also like

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):