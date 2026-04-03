Maritime AI developments to be showcased at Posidonia 2026

All newly available maritime artificial intelligence (AI) services and products will be presented at Posidonia, as the industry is slowly incorporating its potential into everyday operations. The maritime industry, traditionally measured in its adoption of new technologies, is steadily advancing its engagement with AI, though not without caution, according to findings of a recent Posidonia survey.

Ahead of Posidonia 2026, which will take place from 1 – 5 June at the Athens Metropolitan Expo, organisers observe growing dialogue among exhibitors and industry stakeholders around AI-driven solutions spanning predictive maintenance, fuel optimisation, digital compliance, and operational analytics. Yet, the overall sentiment across the sector remains balanced: shipping is neither rushing into AI nor standing still.

“AI is clearly transitioning from theoretical discussion to operational application,” said Posidonia Exhibitions Managing Director, Theodore Vokos. “Over 40 Posidonia 2026 exhibitors have lent their insights regarding AI adoption by their businesses, and what we are witnessing is not blind adoption, but structured experimentation. The maritime industry is assessing AI through the lens of safety, compliance, and return on investment.”

“In a period of intense geopolitical turbulence, the shipping industry is already preparing for next day. Posidonia 2026 will be more topical than ever, as a wide range of issues and developments will be discussed, including, among others, the consequences of the conflict in Iran. But as has been proven in the past, shipping responds faster than other sectors to challenges, and this is also reflected in this year’s survey on the adoption of AI,” continued Vokos.

Industry responses, gathered in the run-up to the exhibition, reveal three dis-tinct approaches: active adopters embedding AI into products and services; companies selectively integrating AI for internal optimisation; and others maintaining a cautious, observational stance.

Classification societies and technology leaders appear among the most proac-tive. Bureau Veritas sees AI increasingly embedded in routing optimisation, fuel consumption prediction, and risk-based inspection frameworks. Through digital tools that combine drone imagery, scanning and intelligent data processing, AI enhances survey precision while preserving human oversight.

Alex Gregg-Smith, President, Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas, added: “AI adoption in the shipping industry is progressing steadily and is expected to accelerate as digitalisation, decarbonisation, and data-driven decision-making become central to maritime operations. Rather than replacing existing practices, AI is increasingly embedded in practical applications such as vessel routing optimisation, fuel consumption prediction, risk-based inspection, and predictive maintenance schemes. Regulatory drivers and the growing availability of real-time ship data are further supporting this shift.”

Some companies are going all-in on AI, such as Nereus Digital Bunkers, an AI-native company. According to Nikolas Gkikas, Founder and CEO: “AI is not a feature we are adding – it is a structural component of our platform. Our AI Procurement Advisor is already in active development and is being piloted with select clients. It uses large language model technology, combined with domain-specific maritime and commodity market data, to provide contextual, actionable insights directly inside the procurement workflow.” Nereus also employs machine learning models for price forecasting, enabling clients to anticipate port-level bunker price movements and make more informed stem timing decisions, reducing fuel costs meaningfully.

In the technical services segment, Dynamic Group of Companies is leveraging decades of maintenance data to transition from reactive repairs to predictive asset management. By applying analytics to hull and ballast tank records, the company aligns maintenance cycles with both financial efficiency and environmental performance targets.

“The maritime industry is adopting AI at an accelerated pace, driven by the immediate demands of CII and EU ETS compliance. At Posidonia 2026, we are showcasing how our synthesis of historical data and industrial robotics ensures your fleet remains both competitive and compliant,” explained Cpt. Ioannis (John) Nikolitsis, CEO, Dynamic Group of Companies.

Similarly, Fortune Technologies has embedded AI-powered modules within its enterprise software platforms, automating processes and generating operational insights for ship operators. Electropneumatic S.A. is integrating AI within its R&D activities, while Endress+Hauser anticipates accelerated deployment in predictive diagnostics and fleet performance monitoring.

Yet beyond early adopters, a more measured tone prevails.

MAS S.A., active in advanced automation systems, expects AI adoption to expand primarily within decision-support tools and optimisation layers, while core control systems remain bound by deterministic safety and classification requirements. Navigator Shipping Consultants echoes this pragmatic outlook. While AI already supports emissions monitoring and data analytics, critical operational decisions – particularly under emergency conditions – remain firmly human-led.

Danae Bezantakou, CEO, Navigator Shipping Consultants, commented: “Shipping operations require continuous human involvement, direct communication, immediate intervention and the ability to assess and manage situations on a case-by-case basis. Operational challenges, complex decision-making and, above all, emergency situations cannot be fully addressed by platforms or automated systems alone.”

The regulatory dimension also shapes industry posture. Normec Verifavia, active in emissions verification and auditing, highlights the necessity for traceable and auditable AI frameworks within a highly regulated sector. Environmental compliance is widely viewed as a catalyst. Decarbonisation pressures, CII per-formance monitoring and EU ETS requirements are accelerating demand for digital tools capable of managing complex datasets and improving efficiency metrics.

In logistics and support services, firms including Royal Blue Logistics and Adamar International Maritime Services report using AI-based tools to improve inventory planning and operational forecasting, while emphasising that implementation remains selective.

Taner Topkara, General Manager, Adamar, stated: “AI has become an essential component across most industries, including the maritime sector, and its influence continues to expand. Adamar, without eliminating the human factor, al-ready uses advanced digital technologies and is actively integrating AI-driven solutions to address emerging industry demands, particularly in enhancing operational efficiency, logistics optimisation, and inventory planning for shipping companies.”

Perhaps the most consistent conclusion across industry responses is that AI will augment rather than replace the human element.

From shipyards to surveyors, executives stress that maritime operations involve dynamic, real-time decision-making in unpredictable environments. Automation may increase efficiency and reduce risk, but accountability, safety and operational trust remain human responsibilities.

Economic considerations further temper adoption rates. Return on investment, data ecosystem collaboration and cyber security resilience are repeatedly cited as prerequisites for broader AI integration.

As Posidonia 2026 approaches, AI solutions are expected to become a major point of interest both on the exhibition floor and at the conference discussions of the event. However, rather than signalling a sudden technological upheaval, the industry appears to be navigating a gradual transformation, consistent with its longstanding culture of measured innovation.

Vokos concluded: “Shipping has historically balanced tradition with technological advancement. Artificial Intelligence represents the latest chapter in that evolution. At Posidonia 2026, the debate will not centre on whether AI belongs in maritime operations, but on how, where and how fast it should be deployed. The prevailing industry view suggests that AI’s course is set. The pace, however, will remain characteristically maritime, resembling a U-turn of a tanker in high seas: steady, deliberate and guided by safety, regulation, and operational realism.”

Posidonia 2026 is organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and the Union of Greek Shipowners, with the support of the Municipality of Piraeus and the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee.