The potential of nuclear-powered ships moves to the forefront at Posidonia 2026: Is the atom the answer to the puzzle of alternative fuels for shipping?

Could the next great leap in maritime propulsion come not from alternative fuels, but from the atom?

That question will move from the margins of industry debate to centre stage at Posidonia 2026, during a high-level Executive Briefing that will examine the role of advanced nuclear technologies in commercial shipping and near-shore power generation. Hosted by CORE POWER, a leading developer of civil maritime nuclear propulsion and shipyard-assembled floating nuclear power plants in the OECD, the gathering will convene leaders from shipping, ports, finance, and energy to assess whether nuclear propulsion is transitioning from concept to commercial reality.

According to Charlotte Vere, Group Head of Market Development at CORE POWER, the conversation has already shifted: “This is no longer a theoretical discussion. We are seeing real engagement at government level among shipowners, banks, insurers and ports. What matters now is momentum, and that momentum is building. Recent government-to-government collaboration focused on maritime nuclear is a strong signal that serious work is underway to create the enabling conditions for deployment.”

The seminar will explore how advanced nuclear propulsion could enhance fleet competitiveness by offering long refuelling intervals, between 5 – 7 years, insulation from fuel price volatility, and operational flexibility. It will also examine floating nuclear platforms capable of supplying reliable, high-density clean energy to ports and coastal industrial hubs.

Nuclear propulsion in commercial shipping is not new. The US-built Savannah and the Soviet icebreaker Lenin demonstrated nuclear capability as early as the late 1950s.

According to Dr George Pateras, Deputy Chairman of Contships Management, the next wave could arrive within 10 – 15 years, driven by fourth-generation molten salt reactors (MSRs) using thorium fuel.

“The only true green solution is nuclear power,” he argues, dismissing many alternative fuels as impractical at scale. “It is not a question of being ready, but rather a question of necessity, the current alternative fuels paraded as solutions to the sustainability hype are neither practical, abundant nor safe.”

Others adopt a more cautious tone. According to a spokesperson for South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean, several global shipowners – particularly major European container carriers and energy majors – have begun exploring the potential of nuclear-powered vessels. While this trend is noteworthy, it remains at the level of early-stage strategic assessment rather than a business decision. Nevertheless, Hanwha Ocean plans to participate in the ‘Carbon-Neutral Marine Molten Salt Reactor Technology Development Program’, scheduled to begin in 2027 under the joint supervision of the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of South Korea. He said: “While some institutions present an optimistic outlook for early 2030 commercialisation, a more cautious and realistic assessment suggests that nuclear-powered vessels may not become feasible until the late 2030s at the earliest.”

Samsung Heavy Industries, which is studying MSR-powered container ships and LNG carriers, similarly points to mid-2030s as the earliest plausible timeframe for commercial deployment. Α spokesperson for Samsung said: “In the longer term, nuclear-powered vessels may represent one of the viable pathways towards achieving carbon neutrality in the maritime industry, alongside alternative solutions such as green ammonia and hydrogen fuels, fuel cell technologies, and battery-powered vessels.”

Dr John Kokarakis, Chair of SNAME Greek Section and Technical Director at Bureau Veritas’ SEEBA Zone, describes the sector as “pre-commercial but no longer hypothetical.” He points to key milestones achieved in 2025, including the approval in principle (AiP) for a nuclear-powered LNG carrier concept using molten salt reactor technology, the establishment of the Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization (NEMO), and the IMO’s formal process to modernise the 1981 Code of Safety for Nuclear Merchant Ships.

“Early pilot vessels could appear in the mid-2030s,” he suggests, “but broad adoption depends on regulatory, insurance and port-state alignment.”

While reactor innovation is advancing – particularly in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and MSRs – the principal barriers may lie elsewhere.

Charlotte Vere highlights regulatory alignment, liability frameworks, port acceptance and insurance structures as critical workstreams. “Insurance is often highlighted early because the sector will need clarity on civil nuclear liability arrangements that function in a maritime context,” she explains.

Panos Kourkountis, Chairman of MARTECMA and Technical Director at Sea Traders S.A., stresses another enduring concern: radioactive waste. While nuclear propulsion produces no operational CO2 emissions, waste management and long-term environmental stewardship remain politically sensitive and technically complex issues.

Public perception also looms large. As Dr Pateras observes, “The word nuclear carries a heavy legacy,” despite decades of safe naval and land-based nuclear operations worldwide. “But as Greek shipowners have always been ahead of the curve when it comes to technological challenges and advancement, the solution of Nuclear Power has already started to be discussed at many maritime fora, always with positive reviews.”

Dr Kokarakis underscores that commercial readiness depends not only on engineering maturity but on governance alignment: port-state acceptance, crew training pipelines, standardised reactor designs, and internationally harmonised liability conventions.

“A ship can be technically sound,” he notes, “but commercially dead if it cannot enter major ports.”

Proponents argue that nuclear propulsion offers unmatched advantages such as zero CO2 emissions during operation, elimination of fuel tanks and large engine rooms, stable and predictable energy costs, and high suitability for LNG carriers, ultra-large container ships and deep-sea vessels.

Yet adoption hinges on economics. As Kourkountis observes, “No technology is adopted on a large commercial scale unless it is economically competitive.” But he concludes, that “When the relevant legislation is in place and nuclear propulsion becomes technologically mature and commercially viable, Greek shipowners are expected to be among the first to place orders for nuclear-powered newbuildings.”

The fact that Posidonia 2026 will host a dedicated executive seminar on civil maritime nuclear propulsion signals highlights how far the conversation has evolved, especially in a country which controls roughly 20% of global merchant tonnage. While no public nuclear newbuilding orders have been announced, discussions are reportedly underway in policy and industry circles. Greek institutions, classification societies and international organisations (including the IAEA) have engaged in structured dialogue on maritime nuclear frameworks.

Whether nuclear-powered merchant fleets will materialise in the mid-2030s or remain confined to demonstration corridors depends on regulatory reform, financing innovation, public acceptance, and global co-operation.

Posidonia 2026 will be held at the sold-out Metropolitan Expo from 1 – 5 June and is organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and the Union of Greek Shipowners, with the support of the Municipality of Piraeus and the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee.