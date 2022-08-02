TotalEnergies Marine Fuels appoints Global Sales and Business Development Director

Denis Bonhomme has joined TotalEnergies Marine Fuels as Global Sales and Business Development Director, overseeing all commercial and operational activities for the business’ growing portfolio of marine fuel solutions.

Bonhomme arrives at TotalEnergies Marine Fuels having spent the last three years in Beijing as Vice President, LNG, for TotalEnergies in China. Prior to that he was Managing Director and Senior Vice President Business Development Asia for Global LNG APAC, the TotalEnergies GRP subsidiary based in Singapore.

In 2010, he was appointed Strategy Director for GDF SUEZ LNG, the LNG Business Unit of GDF SUEZ/ENGIE.

His new role in TotalEnergies Marine Fuels further reinforces the business entity’s commitment to drive the decarbonisation of shipping through the continual development of the LNG bunkering market and the provision of clean and low-carbon marine fuel solutions across the short- and long-term. This strategic focus is also in line with TotalEnergies’ climate ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2050, in partnership with the company’s customers and with society.

“I am proud to be taking up the role of Global Sales and Business Development Director within TotalEnergies’ dedicated worldwide bunkering business at what is a pivotal time within the global shipping market,” said Denis.

“Through our significant ongoing global investment within the LNG bunkering market combined with the development of new marine fuel solutions, including biofuels, we are proactively working with shipping owners and operators, port authorities and OEMs globally to support the industry’s move towards decarbonisation ¬– not just today but towards and beyond 2030 and 2050,” he added.

Denis brings with him a wealth of experience in energy, having started his career in the oil sector (Elf & TotalEnergies), where he took on the role of Corporate Treasurer in charge of oil and gas assets financing for five years in Aberdeen and London, UK. He was then appointed Business Development Manager in the Natural Gas Department, where he worked on the development of LNG assets in Nigeria and power and gas assets in the Middle East.

Denis subsequently spent four years at McKinsey, specialising in energy and financial assignments for clients in the energy and industrial sector, and two years in the retail industry, before joining SUEZ in 2006 as Strategy Director for the Energy Services business line.

Denis holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin, US, and a Diploma of the EM Lyon, France.