OPEC Secretary General announced as keynote speaker at Global Energy Show Canada

dmg events has announced that OPEC Secretary General, Haitham Al Ghais, will make an official visit to Canada this June and appear as a Keynote Speaker at the Global Energy Show Canada (GESC) taking place 10 –12 June 2025.

Speaking as part of the Executive Conference ‘The Conversation’ hosted by Peter Mansbridge, Al Ghais joins a who’s who of energy industry CEOs, policy leaders from the private sector, and ministerial and elected officials from across Canada and around the world. The convention gets set to tackle big questions and issues about what Canada’s energy mandate can look like over the next five years.

“We are thrilled to welcome His Excellency Haitham Al Ghais to the Global Energy Show Canada this June in Calgary, for what is shaping up to be the most influential and important edition of the event in decades,” said Nick Samain, Senior Vice President of dmg events. “With pre-registration already trending close to double compared to the last edition in 2024, we expect to reach capacity attendance for this year’s conference programme in the next few days.”

This announcement comes alongside a roster of more than 150 distinguished private sector energy leaders from Canada and around the world, including: Stastia West, President & Country Chair and Vice President, Canada Integrated Gas, Shell Canada; Mark Fitzgerald, President and CEO, PETRONAS Canada; Luke Schauerte, CEO, Woodfibre LNG; and Carl Marcotte, Senior Vice President Marketing and Business Development, Candu Energy, an AtkinsRéalis Company.

Joining this roster of private sector energy leaders is strong representation from government, Indigenous, and policy leaders, including: Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith; Crystal Smith, Chief, Haisla First Nation; Chana Martineau, CEO, Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation; Justin Riemer, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta; Lisa Baiton, President and CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP); and Karen Ogen, CEO, First Nations Natural Gas Alliance.

Delegates can expect a range of premium networking events throughout the three-day conference and exhibition including daily receptions, industry dinners, the Global Energy Show Awards, all on the backdrop of a robust exhibition featuring 500 exhibiting companies across five expansive exhibition halls.