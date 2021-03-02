ExxonMobil announces company and board appointments

Exxon Mobil Corporation has announced that Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben have joined its board of directors.

Angelakis is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atairos, an independent strategic investment company focused on supporting growth-oriented businesses across a range of industries. Prior to founding Atairos, he served as Comcast Corporation’s Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. In those roles, Angelakis led strategic planning, capital allocation and corporate development, including overseeing Comcast’s successful transition into media and other technologies. Angelakis is a non-executive director of TriNet Group, Inc. and Groupon, Inc., and is a former chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Ubben co-founded Inclusive Capital Partners, a San Francisco-based investment firm focused on increasing shareholder value and promoting sound environmental, social and governance practices. Previously, he was a co-founder of ValueAct Capital Partners, an investment firm emphasising strong, constructive relationships with company management teams and boards. He is currently a non-executive Director for Appharvest Inc., Enviva Partners LP and Nikola Corporation.

“We welcome these new directors as part of our ongoing board refreshment, which builds on the diverse global business experience of our current members,” said Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation. “Michael and Jeff’s expertise in capital allocation and strategy development has helped companies navigate complex transitions for the benefit of shareholders and broader stakeholders. Their contributions will be valued as ExxonMobil advances plans to increase shareholder value by responsibly providing needed energy while playing a leadership role in the energy transition.”

With the election of Angelakis and Ubben, the ExxonMobil board increased to 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent. In recent years the company has pursued additional board expertise in the areas of climate science, asset and risk management, and relevant industry experience. Seven independent directors have been appointed since 2016. The average director tenure for the ExxonMobil board is less than five years, compared to an average of eight years for companies in the S&P 500.

In addition, Exxon Mobil have also announced the retirement of Neil Duffin, President of ExxonMobil Global Projects Company, with Jon Gibbs set to be elected to take over the role.

Duffin joined Mobil in 1979 in Aberdeen, Scotland, and has held a variety of managerial positions in production, operations and development. In 1992, he was named producing advisor for Europe and Africa, followed by a role as Operations and Northern North Sea Manager. Duffin later was named Senior Vice President, Mobil Oil Indonesia. He became Vice President, ExxonMobil Development Company for Russia, Kazakhstan, and the Middle East in 1999.

Duffin held the role of Vice President of ExxonMobil Production Company for Africa in 2004, and became Executive Vice President of ExxonMobil Development Company in 2006. He was elected President of ExxonMobil Development Company in 2007, followed by President of ExxonMobil Production Company in 2017. He assumed his current role as President of ExxonMobil Global Projects Company in 2019.

Gibbs joined Exxon Company USA in 1993 as an engineer and has held increasingly senior roles throughout his career, including management positions in Nigeria and Angola. In 2011, he worked in Irving, Texas, US, as Senior Upstream Advisor, and was named the Lead Country Manager for Indonesia in 2013.

Gibbs returned to Houston in 2016 as ExxonMobil Development Company Vice President for Asia Pacific and Middle East and was appointed President of ExxonMobil Global Services Company in 2019. He holds a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Missouri at Rolla.