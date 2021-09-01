First ALNG-2 modules shipped to Russia

Wison Offshore & Marine Co., Ltd. (WOM) announced that four modules for the first train of the ALNG2 project, weighting nearly 50 000 t, have been completed and are ready for shipment after nearly two years of efforts. The first two modules of the ship have officially set sail from WOM’s Zhoushan yard and will be shipped to Russia. The other two modules will be shipped in mid-September.

Developed by Novatek, one of Russia's largest independent natural gas producers, ALNG-2 Project is one of the world's largest polar LNG plants. This project consists of three LNG production trains, each with a production capacity of 6.6 million tpy. For the three trains, WOM undertakes the construction and commissioning of approximately 150 000 t of pipe rack modules, including the design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and loading of 21 BLM modules. Modules for the first train were delivered from Zhoushan yard recently.

Kicking off at WOM’s Zhoushan yard in 2019 September, WOM overcame multiple challenges and difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme weather to execute this project and successfully achieved many milestones including ‘20 million man-hours without LTI’, demonstrating the constructor’s capability in constructing and managing such large complex modules. Against stringent requirements on material selection and construction quality of polar equipment, WOM has fulfilled its task to the satisfaction of its client. During the course of the project, WOM fully aligned with its client Novatek and put its creed ‘Dedication to Every Client's Success’ into real practice to support the client and achieve all the milestones.

Wison believes that the smooth delivery of this project is another proof that Made-in-China is the most reliable part of the global supply chain. The company believes that more global clients will favour and rely on Made-in-China in the future with reliable partners like WOM, who will continue to develop and achieve the future.

WOM, a leading provider of clean energy technology and solutions, is committed to bringing integrated EPCIC solutions to the global energy sector. its standardised 2.0 million tpy onshore LNG plants module, developed by itd experienced teams based upon proven track records and rich expertise, with feature of flexible expansion feature, can minimise project schedule and enhance cost-efficiency, providing a competitive LNG monetisation solution for global clients.