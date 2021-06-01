MHI Compressor International Corporation appoints new president and CEO

MHI Compressor International Corporation (MCO-I), a leader in the design and manufacture of compressors, drive turbines, gear boxes and their control systems, has appointed Jun Fukuda as its new President and CEO. He succeeds Manabu Saga, who has returned to Hiroshima, Japan as an advisor for MCO.

Fukuda joined Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (MHI) in 1987 and has served in various management roles for both MHI and MCO. In 2014, he was appointed deputy general manager, global marketing and sales division, where he was in charge of the Hiroshima division in Japan. From 2017, he served as Executive Vice President, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America Inc., before returning to Hiroshima as director of MCO since 2018.

Fukuda’s leadership expertise brings a wealth of knowledge to the MCO-I Pearland Work’s facility, as he demonstrates efforts to increase the North American turbomachinery footprint and expand upon current after sales capabilities to capture more market share.

Fukuda commented, “At MCO-I, our daily work ethic is grounded on honesty and integrity. Our goal is to be instrumental to our customers’ success by delivering state-of-the-art compression systems that safeguard plant reliability and availability. The pride that we take in our work comes from continually meeting that goal, and from the trust we earn from our customers as a result of delivering valuable solutions time and time again.”