LNG-fuelled Cape Hayate delivered to ‘K’ LINE

The 210 000 DWT capesize bulker fuelled by LNG, CAPE HAYATE, which had been under construction at Tsu shipyard of Japan Marine United Co., Ltd, has been delivered to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE).

It is the first capesize bulk carrier in ‘K’ LINE to be equipped with a dual-fuel diesel engine that utilises LNG as its primary fuel. LNG fuel is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), a greenhouse gas (GHG), by 25% to 30%, emissions of sulfur oxide (SO X ), which cause air pollution, by almost 100%, and emissions of nitrogen oxide (NO X ) by approximately 75%, which achieve IMO Tier III NO X regulations, compared to conventional vessels using heavy fuel oil. It is equipped with the latest dual-fuel electronic control engine, 7X62DF-2.1 iCER by WinGD, which will reduce methane slip when using LNG fuel.

‘K’ LINE will also install Seawing, an automated kite system utilising wind power, to increase the effects of carbon-free.

It will be engaged in the carrying of steel raw materials for JFE Steel Corp. under a long-term consecutive voyage charter contract, and ‘K’ LINE aims to contribute the carbon-free of all of the marine transportation in the customer’s supply chain.

In ‘K’ LINE Environmental Vision 2050 – Blue Seas for the Future – the company has set the 2030 interim target of improving CO 2 emissions efficiency by 50% compared with 2008, surpassing the IMO target of a 40% improvement. Furthermore, it has set its new target for 2050 as ‘The Challenge of Achieving Net-Zero GHG Emissions’. As an action plan, the company will continue to work on the introduction of new fuels which have a low environmental impact and take on the challenge of achieving the targets it has established.

Vessel particulars

Main measure: LOA 299.99 m × width 50 m × depth 25 m × draft 18.436 m.

Deadweight: 210 870 t.

Gross t: 110 439.

Main engine: DU-WinGD 7X62DF-2.1.

Speed: 14 KTS.

Class: ClassNK.

Flag: Japan.

Builder: Japan Marine United Corp.