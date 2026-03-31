Anew Climate and Avenir complete first joint bio LNG bunkering in Europe

Anew Climate, a global leader in low-carbon fuel solutions, and Avenir, a leading provider of LNG and bio-LNG for the maritime sector, have announced the completion of their first joint bio-LNG bunkering operation at the LNG terminal in the Port of Klaipeda, Lithuania, operated by KN Energies.

During the operation, Anew supplied certified waste-based bio-LNG to an Avenir vessel, which transported the product to Sweden for use by vessels operated by Destination Gotland, a Swedish ferry operator, supporting the decarbonisation of passenger marine transport. This milestone marks Anew’s first bio-LNG bunkering project in Europe and follows a series of successful bio-LNG bunkering operations in North America, advancing the development of global bio-LNG supply chains.

Avenir deployed the Avenir Ascension for the operation. The 7500 m3 vessel forms part of Avenir’s fully-owned and operated fleet of five modern LNG bunker and supply vessels, with two additional vessels under construction. Operating across Northwest Europe, the Avenir Ascension performs more than 200 operations annually, supplying LNG and bio-LNG to marine and industrial customers, primarily in the Baltic region.

The bio LNG delivered in Klaipeda is sourced from Anew’s diversified bio-methane portfolio and supports near-term emissions reductions. Optimised for negative lifecycle carbon intensity, it meets FuelEU Maritime and RED III requirements and is fully compatible with existing LNG infrastructure – allowing shipowners to reduce emissions without modifying vessels or bunkering systems.

By combining Anew’s expertise in biomethane aggregation, certification, and regulatory compliance with Avenir’s established fleet, bunkering capabilities, and customer network, the partnership enables the delivery of bio-LNG to support shipowners and operators across the globe in meeting increasingly stringent decarbonisation targets.

With regulations such as FuelEUMaritime, RED III, the EU ETS, and evolving IMO frameworks, maritime operators face increasing pressure to reduce lifecycle emissions. Certified bio LNG provides a practical, drop in pathway to decarbonisation while maintaining continuity of operations.

“Greening shipping is not a future ambition – it is happening today,” said John Cosmo Dwelle, Managing Director at Anew Climate Europe. “By combining our expanding renewable gas network with Avenir’s maritime infrastructure, we are delivering robust, fully certified bio LNG supply chains that are practical, flexibly accessible, and aligned with regulatory requirements. We are proud to launch our first initiative with Avenir as we expand our bio-LNG offering globally.”

“Bio-LNG plays a crucial role in reducing emissions from shipping today,” said Jonathan Quinn, Managing Director at Avenir. “This transaction with Anew strengthens our ability to deliver reliable, traceable bio-LNG solutions, directly supporting our customers as they reduce emissions and progress on their decarbonisation pathways.”

”We are happy to see bio-LNG delivered to our vessels through Anew Climate and Avenir. For 2026, we are increasing Destination Gotland’s use of bio-LNG in order to support FuelEU Maritime compliance of vessels that need support to comply with the greenhouse gas criteria of the regulations through pooling,” added Henry Hammarström, Senior Energy and Climate Strategist and Head of Sales at Gotland Carbon Solutions.