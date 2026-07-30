Seaspan Energy surpasses 150 LNG bunkering operations

Seaspan Energy has completed its 150th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering, less than two years after launching operations and is now ranked seventh globally by LNG bunkering volume, according to the latest LANSDOWNE Moritz rankings.

Since completing its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at the Port of Long Beach in December 2024, Seaspan Energy has all three of their LNG bunker vessels operating on the West Coast and is now averaging 12 LNG bunkering operations per month. Working closely with key stakeholders to obtain all necessary authorisations, Seaspan Energy serves cruise ships, container ships, car carriers, and tankers across the ports of Vancouver, Nanaimo, Royal Roads, Long Beach, and Seattle.

More than half of Seaspan Energy's LNG bunkering operations have taken place in the Port of Vancouver, reinforcing the port’s position as a leading gateway for LNG-powered vessels and alternative marine fuels.

Seaspan Energy proudly delivers made-in-BC LNG sourced from FortisBC’s Tilbury LNG facility to help meet the growing global demand for lower-emission marine fuels.

“Completing 150 LNG bunkering operations in just 18 months is an incredible achievement for our team. This milestone reflects the hard work and commitment of our vessel crews and shoreside staff, who have built a reputation for delivering safe, reliable LNG bunkering. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and grateful for the trust our global customers continue to place in our team,” said Harly Penner, President, Seaspan Energy.

“Seaspan Energy has become one of the world's leading LNG bunker suppliers in a relatively short period of time. The company is now ranked seventh globally by LNG bunkering volume according to our data and is well positioned for future growth given its access to dedicated small scale LNG loading facilities and competitive value proposition,” added Gary Regan, Managing Consultant, LANSDOWNE Moritz.

“The rapid growth of LNG bunkering at the Port of Vancouver reflects the shipping industry’s focus on decarbonisation. As Canada’s largest port, we are working with industry partners to facilitate safe and efficient bunkering operations that support the transition to lower-emission marine fuels. Congratulations to Seaspan Energy on this latest milestone and for paving the way together with cruise and shipping lines for the adoption of alternative marine fuels at the Port of Vancouver,” commented Jeff Scott, Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“Reaching 150 LNG bunkering operations demonstrates how quickly LNG bunkering is becoming established on North America's West Coast. FortisBC is proud to provide the locally produced LNG that supports Seaspan Energy's operations and to work alongside industry partners to help build a more resilient and lower-emission marine fuel supply chain,” concluded Ian Finke, Director, LNG Commercial and Capital Development, FortisBC.