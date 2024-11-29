‘K’ Line receives LNG-fuelled car carrier
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
PONTUS HIGHWAY, a car carrier with a capacity of 7000 vehicles, was delivered to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE) on 28 November 2024. Same as the NEREUS HIGHWAY, its sister-vessel which was delivered in August, the vessel is mainly fuelled by LNG and was constructed by CHINA MERCHANTS JINLING SHIPYARD (JIANGSU) CO., LTD.
LNG fuel is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas (GHG), by 25% to 30%, emissions of sulfur oxides (SOX), which cause air pollution, by almost 100%, and emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOX) by approximately 75%, which is compliant with IMO Tier III NOX regulations, compared to conventional vessels using heavy fuel oil. It is equipped with the latest dual-fuel electronic control engine, 7X62DF-2.1 iCER by WinGD, which will reduce methane slip when using LNG fuel.
