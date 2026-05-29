Ofiniti acquires Teqplay to expand bunkering operational intelligence

Ofiniti, a leading digital platform for maritime fuel operations, has acquired Teqplay, a maritime intelligence company whose digital twins of vessel and cargo movements are used by global shipping companies and agents, as well as leading ports and terminals. The acquisition extends Ofiniti's role from execution and documentation into real-time operational intelligence, providing a unified operational picture.

Ofiniti handles scheduling, operational co-ordination, and digital documentation for all marine fuels across the world’s major bunkering hubs. The platform processed more than 25 000 bunker operations in 2025, including 500 000 t of alternative fuels, a volume expected to increase tenfold in 2026. In Singapore, the world’s largest digital bunkering market, Ofiniti holds approximately 40% market share.

Founded in Rotterdam in 2015 by Léon Gommans and Richard van Klaveren, Teqplay operates maritime digital twins built on real-time AIS, weather, and port data, tracking vessels, and cargo movements across 490 ports in 90 countries. Its Port Reporter tool provides accurate, independent timestamps of every vessel's movement through a port, and is used by port authorities, terminals, and shipping lines to benchmark performance and reduce waste. Integrated into Ofiniti, this layer adds real-time vessel visibility, port-call analytics, and benchmarking to every fuel delivery the platform records, with AI-driven decision support surfacing recommendations directly in operator workflows and Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectors enabling customer systems and AI agents to query Ofiniti data in real time. Léon Gommans will join Ofiniti as SVP Partnerships and Richard van Klaveren as Director of Product & Data, bringing the technical and commercial expertise that has shaped Teqplay over the past decade into Ofiniti’s broader platform.

Tue Nielsen, CEO, Ofiniti, said: “Growing up in the industry, I have always found it fascinating how the maritime industry has been able to execute at scale. Yet, I believe it still lacks a more complete and connected operational view. There are still blind spots that have led to longer waiting times, more frequent disputes, and higher emissions. What Teqplay brings is that missing visibility, through live vessel movement, connected to operational workflows, and improving visibility. Allowing our customers to adapt to a new way of working, through operational decision support, across the rest of the bunkering operation so that suppliers, traders, and port authorities will have a full picture of every step of the bunkering process, from port call to fuel delivery. With AI surfacing we are quickly learning the next best action and MCP connectors plugging that intelligence directly into our customers’ own systems. We are making that operational picture usable in the moment, not just visible after the fact. In other words, we will try to make bunkering make sense.”

Léon Gommans, SVP Partnerships at Ofiniti and Co-Founder of Teqplay, added: “Teqplay provides a deep, independent data layer on top of global vessel movements, built on the principle that maritime operations work better when everyone shares the same picture. The merger with Ofiniti significantly expands that capability, combining Teqplay’s intelligence layer with Ofiniti’s strong position in bunker operations across many of the world’s leading bunker suppliers and ports. Our existing customers gain access to a much broader operational platform across maritime operations, while Ofiniti’s customers benefit from a level of operational intelligence and transparency the bunkering industry has not previously had.”

Alex Chikunov, Founding Partner, Verb Ventures, commented: “No industry of comparable size has been so slow to digitise as maritime. As we look to the future of the industry, it is clear that the companies that will define its next decade are those bring together workflow, data, and intelligence into a single offering. Ofiniti is doing exactly that. With Teqplay, it now combines the documentation that makes bunkering compliant with the intelligence that makes it efficient and it is doing so just as the centre of gravity in global LNG bunkering shifts to-ward the US Gulf Coast.”

Kaare Helle, Venture Director, DNV Ventures, commented: “Ofiniti has executed against an ambitious plan since spinning out of DNV in 2024. The acquisition of Teqplay is the natural next step: it broadens the platform from execution and documentation into the operational decision-support our customers increasingly expect. Combined with Ofiniti’s leadership in Singapore and growing presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, the addition of a US Gulf Coast customer base meaningfully strengthens the company’s claim as the global maritime operations platform.”