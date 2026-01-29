Galveston LNG Bunker Port announces partnership with TOTE Services

Texas-based Galveston LNG Bunker Port, LLC has signed a strategic heads of agreement (HOA) with TOTE Services, LLC, a subsidiary of TOTE Group, to develop and operate dedicated LNG bunkering vessels. The partnership provides the maritime industry with reliable, scalable LNG bunkering to meet rising demand in the greater Houston port complex.

The agreement establishes a framework for vessel development, construction, and long-term operation, positioning GLBP to progress efficiently toward end-to-end project execution as market demand continues to grow. This partnership sup-ports the expansion of the Jones Act LNG bunker fleet and domestic maritime capabilities while delivering cleaner, lower-emission fuel across the Gulf Coast. Customers also benefit from flexibility to integrate bio-LNG and e-LNG solutions, providing future-ready, drop-in fuel options.

A core element of the GLBP project is the ability to transport LNG within US coastwise trade, which requires that vessels be US-owned, built, and crewed. The HOA lays out a path toward executing a charter agreement for the first LNG bunker vessel to support the GLBP project by the middle of 2026. The strategic agreement with TOTE Services – a leading US maritime ship management and vessel construction management company – demonstrates a shared commitment to advancing the use of LNG as a marine fuel and driving maritime innovation.

Jonathan Cook, GLBP, stated: “We are very pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with TOTE Services. TOTE Services’ extensive maritime expertise and pioneering leadership in LNG bunkering make this collaboration a critical step for GLBP and our customers. The safe and reliable delivery of LNG to our customers is paramount. Securing TOTE Services as our Jones Act partner is a defining milestone for the project and the US LNG bunkering industry.”

TOTE Services has extensive experience with LNG and currently operates four large LNG-powered cargo vessels and two LNG bunker vessels. In addition, TOTE Services has safely completed over 850 total LNG bunkering operations.

“This agreement reflects TOTE Services’ continued commitment to advancing practical, scalable LNG solutions that strengthen the US maritime industry,” said Jeff Dixon, President of TOTE Services. “We look forward to partnering with GLBP on US-flagged LNG bunkering vessels for the transportation of sustainable marine fuels.”

GLBP is advancing toward a final investment decision (FID) in 2026 following the award of all required federal and state permits in 2025 from agencies including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Texas Railroad Commission, and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The company has also awarded EPC agreements for the project and continues to advance customer offtake agreements. These accomplishments, in addition to the TOTE Services partnership, reinforce the project’s leadership in developing critical U.S. LNG bunkering infrastructure.