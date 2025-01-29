Portsmouth International Port introduces LNG bunkering

A cleaner future is one step closer for Portsmouth after the first bunkering transfer of LNG has been completed at the port.

The Saint-Malo, the first of two new electric-hybrid ships from Brittany Ferries soon to be entering service from the city, took on LNG fuel from the Optimus, a bunkering barge operated by Titan Clean Fuels.

Titan was issued a permit to perform LNG bunkering operations at Portsmouth International Port in early January 2025, following a long-term agreement signed between the Dutch company and Brittany Ferries for the supply of the cleaner fuel. LNG bunkering is now available to all customers sailing into and out of Portsmouth International Port.

LNG emits significantly lower levels of harmful particulates compared to usual heavy marine fuel oils, which leads to an improvement in air quality for residents. LNG also allows for the blending in of bio-LNG derived from organic waste at any proportion requested, offering further decarbonisation options to the shipping industry.

Ben McInnes, Harbour Master at Portsmouth International Port, commented: “It’s been hard work to make sure we can bring safe and efficient LNG bunkering to customers, including visits to other LNG operations in Europe, and employing independent expert consultants.

“As well as our goals to be carbon net-neutral by 2030 and emissions free by 2050, we’re also committed to improving air quality for those who live and work in Portsmouth, which can be done by providing LNG.

“Later this year, we’ll also be offering clean electricity to ships that are able to plug into our new shore power system, further improving air quality and reducing emissions for those ships, with the prospect of zero emissions for hybrid vessels operating within Portsmouth harbour.”

Gregoire Hartig, Commercial Director at Titan, added: “With Brittany Ferries, we are happy to support a ferry operator investing in and acting to reduce its environmental footprint. Titan strives at making the shipping industry more sustainable and fit for tightening regulations through the delivery of LNG and Liquid biomethane to the shipping community.”