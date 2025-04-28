PIL names first LNG dual-fuel containership

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has named its first 8200 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership, Kota Oasis. The vessel was named by Cindy Chang, wife of Peter Chang, PIL’s Deputy Chairman, at a ceremony held at the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding yard in China.

Kota Oasis is the first in a series of four 8200 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels (designated as ‘O’ Class) ordered by PIL from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. These newbuild vessels are part of PIL’s long-term plan to optimise its network deployment and renew its fleet for greater operational efficiency and increased sustainability.

Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, said: “We are delighted to welcome Kota Oasis to our fleet. This vessel represents another significant milestone in our journey towards sustainability and operational excellence. As the first Asian container shipping line to invest in LNG dual-fuel ships in 2022, we made a bold commitment towards reducing our environmental footprint and achieving our net-zero emissions target by 2050.”

“Together with the 14 000 TEU ‘E’ class vessels recently delivered, the ‘O’ Class vessels will play a crucial role in enhancing our global connectivity and meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

The name ‘Kota Oasis’ symbolises a haven of sustainability and innovation in the maritime industry, embodying PIL’s vision to creating a greener and cleaner future for shipping.

Besides being LNG powered, PIL’s ‘O’ Class vessels are capable of using greener bio-methane fuels and also equipped with WinGD’s XDF engines with Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER) which significantly reduce methane emissions. In addition, PIL’s ‘O’ Class vessels are also equipped with ammonia intermediate-ready fuel tanks.

Kota Oasis will be PIL’s fifth LNG-powered vessel to be delivered, joining PIL’s four 14 000 TEU LNG vessels delivered since last year. PIL has another 13 LNG dual-fuel vessels on order to be delivered over the next few years.