Anew Climate and Seaspan Energy complete first bio-LNG loading for maritime sector

In another landmark step toward maritime decarbonisation, Anew Climate and Seaspan Energy have completed their first ship-to-ship loading operation of bio-LNG in the Port of Long Beach, California, marking a pivotal moment in the transition to lower-carbon marine fuels on the North American West Coast.

Following the announcement of a strategic agreement last month to deliver bio-LNG at scale, the two companies have successfully completed their first bunkering of a commercial container vessel. The renewable natural gas (RNG) used to produce the bio-LNG was sourced from a Morrow Energy facility. The RNG from this facility has a low certified carbon intensity of 7.74 g of CO 2 -e per megajoule of energy under the ISCC framework.

This loading operation serves as a critical proof-of-concept for the scalable deployment of bio-LNG in commercial shipping, demonstrating its immediate potential to decarbonise maritime transport.

“This pilot is just the beginning,” said Harly Penner, President of Seaspan Energy. “We’re proud to collaborate with Anew Climate to forge a new path for lower-carbon marine fuel. Together, we’re demonstrating that sustainability and performance can go hand-in-hand.”

The loading builds on Anew Climate’s previous milestones in the sector, including the first bio-LNG fuelling of a marine vessel in the US in 2021 and the launch of a carbon-neutral platform supply vessel in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to mark this milestone, which highlights Anew’s leadership in accelerating the adoption of renewable fuels in the maritime sector,” added Andy Brosnan, President of Anew Climate Low Carbon Fuels. “Anew continues to take affirmative steps to expand opportunities for shippers to deploy bio-LNG across the globe, and together with Seaspan, we’re making a real impact by reducing maritime emissions today.”