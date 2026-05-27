Seaspan Energy and MOL sign annual LNG bunkering agreement for car carriers in Port of Vancouver

Seaspan Energy has secured a first-of-its-kind annual LNG term bunkering contract for car carriers at the Port of Vancouver in partnership with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

As MOL takes delivery of new LNG-fuelled vessels, Seaspan is committed to providing safe, reliable LNG fuel the region demands. The contract reflects Seaspan’s ongoing investment in creating a dependable LNG bunkering infrastructure on North America’s West Coast.

Seaspan expanded its LNG bunkering capabilities in 2026 from Vancouver to Long Beach, California, and continues to proactively support the growth of a clean marine supply chain. As demand for alternative fuels accelerates, Seaspan is positioned to be the partner of choice for shipping operators committed to a stable source of LNG for their vessels.

“The relationship between Seaspan Energy and MOL is highly valued. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing lower-emission marine transportation and supporting the industry’s transition toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. We are proud to play a central role in enabling MOL’s clean fuel strategy on the West Coast, and we look forward to deepening that collaboration in the years ahead,” said Harly Penner, President, Seaspan Energy.

“We are very pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Seaspan Energy through this contract for LNG fuel procurement. Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen our collaboration with Seaspan Energy in the field of clean fuels, including bio-LNG, and remain committed to offering our customers more pathways toward cleaner supply chains,” added Daisuke Fujihashi, Marine Fuel GX Division General Manager.