Axpo and Carnival Corp. conduct Naples’ first cruise ship LNG refuelling

Axpo has completed the first LNG bunkering of a cruise ship in Naples, Italy. Ship-to-ship refuelling of the Sun Princess, operated by Princess Cruises, part of Carnival Corp. took place on 24 May 2026. The operation is a significant milestone in the development of infrastructure and services for alternative marine fuels in Italy, supporting the transition to lower emission fuels.

The ship-to-ship refuelling operation, carried out on 24 May 2026 at the Port of Naples, was performed using the Green Zeebrugge LNG bunkering tanker, previously deployed in the Port of Genoa. The transfer of LNG to Sun Princess represents a key step in the expansion of LNG in the maritime sector, thereby supporting emission reduction efforts within this industry.

Axpo’s Head of Small Scale LNG Daniele Corti, said: “This operation is further demonstration that an alternative fuel infrastructure is truly up and running. When industry partners collaborate towards a common goal, Europe's shipping industry makes real progress towards lowering emissions. I'd like to thank the local authorities and Carnival Corp. for enabling this significant milestone.”

“This milestone marks important progress for Carnival Corp. as we continue expanding the use of LNG across our world-class cruise lines, including Princess Cruises,” added John Haeflinger, Senior Vice President, Maritime Policy and Analysis, Carnival Corp. “Advancing access to alternative fuels in key ports is essential to supporting our efforts to reduce emissions, and this milestone reflects the power of collaboration across our industry.”

The operation is the result of close collaboration between Axpo, the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, Terminal Napoli, and the Port Authority of Naples, which co-ordinated operational and regulatory activities related to the bunkering operation.