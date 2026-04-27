Osaka Gas launches ship-to-ship LNG bunkering

Osaka Gas Co., Ltd has commenced LNG bunkering for vessels using the ship-to-ship method. With this development, Osaka Gas has become a supplier for marine LNG fuel with all three primary supply methods: ship-to-ship, truck-to-ship, and port-to-ship.

On 21 April 2026, LNG fuel was supplied from the LNG bunkering vessel SETO AZURE to a dual-fuel capesize bulk carrier at JFE Steel Corp.’s West Japan Works in Fukuyama District, Hiroshima, marking the first operation under the ship-to-ship method.

This milestone enables Osaka Gas to deliver a flexible and stable LNG bunkering service by offering multiple supply options tailored to vessel location and operational conditions. The availability of all three methods enhances supply reliability, operational efficiency, and overall service resilience.

The ship-to-ship method – where an LNG bunkering vessel directly supplies fuel to ships at berth or anchorage – offers a high degree of operational flexibility. It also enhances operational redundancy and supply resilience by enabling LNG loading at Osaka Gas’ Senboku LNG terminal in Osaka and Himeji LNG terminal in Hyogo.

The SETO AZURE, owned by an Osaka Bay LNG Shipping Co., Ltd, an affiliated company of Osaka Gas, was delivered on 9 April 2024. The vessel will primarily operate in the Osaka Bay and Setouchi areas as part of Osaka Gas’ LNG bunkering operations.