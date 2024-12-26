MPA launches EOI for sea-based LNG bunkering in Port of Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has launched an expression of interest (EOI) to explore scalable solutions for sea-based LNG reloading to complement the existing onshore LNG bunkering storage and jetty capacities and the supply of e/bio-methane as marine fuel in the Port of Singapore.

LNG bunkering in Singapore has grown from 16 000 t delivered in 2022 to over 385 000 t delivered from January – October 2024. The EOI seeks to gather proposals on three areas: to scale up sea-based reloading operations, including ship-to-bunker barge LNG operations; to facilitate the supply of LNG alternatives such as liquefied bio-methane; and to develop floating platform concepts to enhance bunkering safety and efficiency. The EOI proposals should also include mitigation measures to address the issue of methane slip on a well-to-wake basis.

Participants in the EOI do not need to be an existing LNG bunkering licensee. Participants are required to propose models for operationalising sea-based LNG reloading starting from 2025. Participants selected will be required to conduct trials in Singapore to validate the proposed solution’s operational feasibility and safety. Insights gained from the EOI and trials will inform MPA’s review of the LNG licensing framework, including enhancements to supply to better serve the industry’s bunkering needs.