CIMC SOE delivers first LNG bunkering ship to Seaspan

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd (CIMC SOE) has delivered the first 7600 m3 LNG bunker barge (S1061), named SEASPAN GARIBALDI, to Seaspan Energy. The delivery ceremony was attended by Ahmed Khan, the Project Manager representing the shipowner, and Lou Jiwei, the Deputy General Manager representing the company.

It is reported that this series of 7600 m3 LNG bunker barges consists of three vessels, with the remaining sister ships scheduled for delivery before the end of 2024. The vessel measures 112.8 m in length, 18.6 m in breadth, and has a design draft of 5.1 m. It has a capacity of 7600 m3 and is designed to travel at a speed of 13 knots. The vessel is classed by Bureau Veritas and flies the flag of Panama, meeting the requirements of the Canadian flag state. The vessel features an advanced DC power distribution system and is equipped with three dual-fuel generators for power supply. Two 1600 kW azimuth thrusters provide propulsion, and there is provision for battery installation. This design ensures flexibility to meet various operational scenarios while providing comprehensive LNG loading and bunkering services. It offers both high economic benefits and environmental sustainability, supporting the shipowner in achieving IMO 2030 emission reduction targets.

The S1061 vessel commenced construction in early February last year and was launched at the end of December. It is now set to sail to the northwest Pacific region, becoming Seaspan Energy’s first LNG bunker barge in North America. The successful delivery of the S1061 marks the entry of CIMC SOE's mid size liquefied gas vessels into the North American market. As these vessels enter service, CIMC SOE will continue to offer efficient and environmentally friendly LNG bunkering services to the global shipping industry. As an advanced vessel employing green technology, we sincerely hope that the SEASPAN GARIBALDI will navigate smoothly and sail far into the future, providing cleaner and more reliable transportation services for global trade.

In the future, CIMC SOE will continue to focus on providing professional customised solutions for liquefied gas transportation. Through continuous technological innovation and strict adherence to environmental standards, the company aims to play an active role in protecting the Earth’s environment and promoting the green transition of the global shipping industry.