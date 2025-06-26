RMC delivers Spirit of Tasmania V to TT-Line

Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) has delivered the second Spirit of Tasmania car and passenger ferry to TT-Line Company. The Spirit of Tasmania vessels are now the southernmost LNG-powered car and passenger ferries in the world.

Spirit of Tasmania (TT-Line Company Pty Ltd) ordered two car and passenger ferries from RMC for operation on the challenging open sea route between Geelong and Devonport in the Bass Strait of Australia. The first vessel was delivered in 2024, and now the Spirit of Tasmania V has also been completed.

“I want to thank the owner for excellent co-operation that has enabled us to together bring this project to a successful end. The vessel represents the strong shipbuilding expertise found in Rauma and demonstrates the capabilities of the Rauma shipyard. I also want to say thank you to our cooperation partners and the Classification Society. Next, we shall proceed towards the production of electric ships,” said Mika Nieminen, CEO and President of Rauma Marine Constructions Oy.

The new high-speed Spirit of Tasmania vessels have been specifically designed for challenging sea conditions and will replace their predecessors built in Finland in the 1990s. They boost significantly higher passenger, vehicle, and freight capacity in comparison to the older vessels.

The total employment impact of the project has been more than 3,500 person years.

This delivery completes one of the largest bilateral export projects ever between Finland and Australia.