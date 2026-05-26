Bureau Veritas supports MSC Cruises’ industry first

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore has supported MSC Cruises in becoming the first cruise line to achieve independent verification and Flag State recognition of actual methane emissions from its ships for the purposes of FuelEU Maritime compliance, following the certification of MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia.

This milestone enables MSC Cruises to report actual, independently verified methane emissions under the FuelEU Maritime framework, replacing default emissions assumptions with measured vessel performance. MSC World Europa attained an actual methane slip value of 1.67%, while MSC Euribia achieved 1.48%, both substantially below the 3.1% default value prescribed in FuelEU Maritime Annex II.

These results provide independently verified data on the real world performance of dual fuel LNG engines, contributing to more accurate regulatory reporting and informed decision making during the maritime sector’s transition towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The verification followed a comprehensive measurement campaign conducted in line with IMO Resolution MEPC.402(83) and the FuelEU Maritime Guidelines. This included engine specific methane emissions files, a dedicated methane record book, defined engine load monitoring procedures, and onboard exhaust gas measurements using multiple measurement devices to ensure accuracy and robustness.

Following independent verification, Bureau Veritas reviewed onboard engine methane documentation and validated the MRV and FuelEU plans, including the methane-slip calculation methodology. A Statement of Compliance was subsequently issued, formally recognising the verified results and supporting alignment with EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime requirements.

This industry first establishes a clear and replicable regulatory pathway for cruise operators to move from theoretical emissions estimates to verified emissions reporting based on actual vessel performance, reinforcing transparency through independent verification and regulatory oversight.

Michele Francioni, Chief Energy Transition Officer, MSC Cruises, said: “This certification marks an important step forward in how methane emissions are measured and reported in our industry. By replacing default assumptions with independently verified data based on real world ship performance, we are strengthening the accuracy and credibility of emissions reporting under FuelEU Maritime. This approach supports informed regulatory decision making and reinforces the importance of robust measurement as the maritime sector progresses towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions.”

“This industry-first verification demonstrates the value of using independently verified operational data to improve the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting. Replacing default assumptions with the verification of actual emissions data enables more effective compliance strategies, helps optimise performance and supports greater confidence in vessel efficiency as the industry advances towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions,” added Paillette Palaiologou, Senior Vice President of East Europe, Mediterranean Sea, Middle East, India and Africa (EMA), Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.