MOL signs charter deal for newbuilding LNG-fuelled VLCC
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has decided to order a new LNG-fuelled very large crude carrier (VLCC) to sail under a long-term time charter contract with Idemitsu Tanker Co., Ltd. It will be the first dual-fuel VLCC to be chartered to a Japanese oil company, and will be built at Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd, which is jointly operated by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd and China COSCO Shipping Corp. Ltd, with delivery slated for 2027.
MOL established the ‘MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2’ with the target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. LNG fuel reduces carbon dioxide emissions by about 25% – 30% compared to conventional fuel oil. To achieve sustainable decarbonisation of the shipping industry, MOL is proactively adopting LNG as a low-carbon fuel, marking a major step toward zero emissions and a decarbonised shipping industry. The company aims to operate 90 LNG/methanol-fuelled vessels by 2030. It currently has about 40 LNG-fuelled vessels in its fleet – six of them are VLCCs, including this newly ordered vessel. By entering this long-term time charter contract with Idemitsu Tanker, MOL seeks to spearhead the broader adoption of LNG fuels and contribute to reducing the environmental impact of the shipping industry.
