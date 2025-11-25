Wärtsilä to supply solutions for LNG bunkering vessel

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of Wärtsilä, will supply a range of solutions for a new LNG bunkering vessel built at the Jiangnan Shipyard in China for Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) Energy Shanghai Co. The scope includes the cargo handling system, the fuel gas supply system, and a boil-off gas reliquefaction system (compact reliq [CRS]). The systems are fully integrated to ensure optimal efficiency. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in 3Q25.

“During the recent 3.5 years after we took over Hai Gang Wei Lai, we have finished more than 200+ bunkering of 1 million+ m3 LNG for various ships calling Shanghai port. We are satisfied with the performance of Wärtsilä systems and this is the reason we are working with them again in this new project,” commented He Bin, Vice General Manager of Shanghai SIPG Energy Service Co. Ltd.

“The demand for LNG as a marine fuel continues to increase, and we are a leader in supplying modern and reliable systems that optimise overall cargo handling efficiency for LNG bunkering vessels. SIPG has rich operation experience in LNG bunkering vessels and provides valuable input for the vessel’s optimisation. We are working closely with the owner and shipyard to implement improvements, which will elevate the system to a new level of performance,” commented Barry Yang, General Manager Sales, China, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard during 2026, and the ship is expected to be commissioned in summer 2027.