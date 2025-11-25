WinGD and Panasia to upgrade dual-fuel LNG engines

WinGD has signed a frame agreement with Panasia to upgrade X DF dual-fuel LNG engines in service with the latest emissions abatement and fuel efficiency technology from WinGD. The frame agreement, signed during Kormarine 2025, will support ship operators in reducing their cost exposure to maritime carbon pricing, keeping existing vessels competitive for longer.

Panasia is a well-established marine technology developer and already acts as a system integrator for several shipyards. Its technical capabilities and understanding of specific vessel configurations will support WinGD in delivering timely and cost-effective retrofit projects that offer the best possible return on investment through lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions penalties.

WinGD brings unique product expertise to its retrofit projects, as the original designer of an engine platform that is under continuous development. Using its supplier and project partner network, WinGD provides a one-stop-shop for fuel conversions and energy efficiency upgrades, helping engine users to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and optimise operational costs.

WinGD Head of Retrofit & Upgrade Solutions, René Baart, said: “Korea has been the biggest market for X-DF engines since they were introduced in 2016. It was therefore natural that we start here as we aim to upgrade our installed base to the latest efficient technologies. We are delighted to have found a partner in Panasia with so much expertise in the equipment and system integration of both Chinese and Korean-built vessels.”

The partnership will initially focus on solutions that allow X DF engines already installed on vessels to deliver the same fuel consumption, emissions, and low methane slip as WinGD’s latest newbuild engines. Retrofit options include intelligent control by exhaust recycling (iCER) and variable compression ratio (VCR) technology, effectively converting X-DF engines to X-DF2.0 engines.

While iCER uses exhaust recycling to improve combustion stability when using LNG, VCR technology increases fuel efficiency by automatically optimising compression ratio depending on the fuel used and engine load. When combined, iCER and VCR technologies can reduce methane slip to around 0.7% of fuel gas volume – a more than twofold reduction compared to first-generation X DF engines. Alongside significant fuel consumption reductions, improved methane slip dramatically reduces the cost of compliance with European and proposed IMO regulations.

Panasia Head of Sales division, Joseph Ohg, added: “This agreement builds on our strong system integration capabilities developed through supporting newbuild projects, and will allow us to deliver X-DF upgrades alongside our current ballast water treatment, scrubber, and other retrofits for existing vessels. In partnership with WinGD we are looking forward to revisiting many of those vessels to ensure they can benefit from the advantages of cutting-edge dual-fuel LNG technology.”