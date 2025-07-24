Sallaum Lines celebrates delivery of first PCTCs

Sallaum Lines has announced the successful early delivery of the MV Ocean Breeze, a next-generation LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China. The vessel was delivered on 18 July 2025, four months ahead of schedule, setting a new standard for green shipbuilding speed and precision.

The Ocean Breeze is more than just a new ship; it represents a major milestone in Sallaum Lines’ strategic vision to modernise global automotive logistics through innovation, sustainability, and international co-operation.

This delivery marks a significant deepening of the partnership between Europe’s leading automotive RoRo carrier and China’s advanced maritime manufacturing sector. It also highlights the key role of Chinese financial institutions in supporting sustainable shipping, with Shenzhen Capital Group Co., Ltd providing tailored leasing solutions to support the transaction.

“Our relationship with Chinese partners is rooted in trust, performance, and a shared commitment to sustainable maritime development,” said Sami Sallaum, Chairman of Sallaum Lines. “The Ocean Breeze showcases not just cutting-edge green technology, but also the power of international co-operation to accelerate the future of shipping.”