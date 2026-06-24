Bureau Veritas classes CMA CGM's first LNG dual-fuel mega container ship in series

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has classed CMA CGM NOTRE DAME, the first vessel in CMA CGM's series of 24 000 TEU LNG dual-fuel ultra-large container ships (ULCS) built by Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The vessel was delivered in May, marking a significant step forward for Chinese shipbuilding in the construction of next-generation ULCS and highlighting the growing collaboration among BV, CMA CGM, and Yangzi Xinfu in supporting the maritime industry’s green transition.

As the lead vessel in the series being constructed for CMA CGM at Yangzi Xinfu, CMA CGM NOTRE DAME is among the most technologically advanced and environmentally-friendly ULCS currently in operation. Measuring 399.9 m in length and 61.3 m in width, the vessel has a carrying capacity of 24 092 standard containers. Its LNG duel-fuel system is designed to significantly reduce emissions of sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide during operation, supporting the industry's transition toward a lower-carbon future.

The 24 000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship is one of the most technically complex vessel types in global shipbuilding. During the design phase, BV's technical team worked closely with the shipyard and designers, conducting reviews of multiple key design aspects including general arrangement and structural reinforcement. Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore (BVS) led the hull form optimisation work, contributing to enhanced cargo capacity and energy efficiency while helping ensure safety. BVS also conducted a dedicated safety risk assess-ment of the fuel tank arrangement, supporting compliance with the stringent international rules and safety standards.

During construction and commissioning, BV's site surveyors provided inspection of critical processes including large thin-plate welding and the installation and alignment of the extra-long shafting system. In addition, the team conducted installation inspections and functional testing of the vessel's LNG fuel storage, handling, and fuel gas supply system (FGSS) in strict accordance with BV Rules, helping ensure the safety and reliability of its core propulsion system.

“We are delighted to support this landmark project alongside CMA CGM and Yangzi Xinfu, demonstrating the strong capabilities of the shipbuilding industry in delivering increasingly sophisticated and sustainable vessel designs. BV remains committed to supporting shipowners and shipyards with the technical expertise needed to advance a safer, more efficient, and lower-carbon maritime industry,” said Jeffrey Guo, M&O Asia Pacific Senior Vice-President, Bureau Veritas.