Osaka Gas becomes launches shore-to-ship LNG bunkering service

Osaka Gas Co., Ltd has launched its shore-to-ship LNG bunkering service, becoming the first gas utility company in Japan to offer LNG at its terminal to vessels utilising this cleaner fuel. This new initiative aims to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the maritime industry.

The first delivery took place today at Osaka Gas’ Senboku LNG terminal in Takaishi City, Osaka Prefecture, where LNG was supplied to the VERDE HERALDO, an LNG-fuelled vessel operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL). This vessel serves JFE Steel Corp. by transporting raw materials essential for steel production.

With the launch of this shore-to-ship service, in addition to its existing truck-to-ship LNG bunkering service – operational since 2019 – Osaka Gas enhances its LNG fuel delivery capabilities to address the current scarcity of facilities in Japan that can supply LNG to vessels. The company’s future plans include the introduction of a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering service utilising dedicated LNG bunkering vessel, scheduled to commence in fiscal 2026.

These supply methods aim to provide a stable and flexible LNG fuel supply to an increasing number of LNG-fuelled vessels as the maritime industry transitions away from heavy fuel oil. This growth in LNG-fuelled vessels is driven by global decarbonisation trends and the International Maritime Organization’s target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Through its LNG bunkering services, Osaka Gas is well-positioned to contribute to maritime industry sustainability.

In addition to expanding LNG fuel supply to vessels, Osaka Gas is exploring the potential of replacing LNG with e-methane as marine fuel. This effort aligns with the Daigas Group Energy Transition 2050 initiative announced in February 2025, reflecting the group’s dedication to fostering a low-carbon and decarbonised maritime industry.