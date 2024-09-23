EVA inaugurates new LNG service station

EVA (Energía de Valor Ambiental), a company created by Limagas and HAM Group, has inaugurated a new LNG service station in La Joya, Arequipa, Peru, located on PE-34 A/Variante de Uchumayo, La Repartición, in the South Interoceanic Highway.

In the first stage, a Vakuum Series MacroFuellers LNG mobile service station will be installed, which will offer service during the conditioning works for the installation of a Benito service station, which is characterised by its rapid installation and start-up in less than 24 hours.

The Benito service station will have an 80 m3 tank, with two integrated dispensers and a hose each, which will allow LNG to be refuelled to heavy vehicles and trucks of any brand, keeping the liquid subcooled to quickly adapt to the optimal temperature of any vehicle.

EVA La Joya LNG will operate in self-service mode with a 24/365 schedule, guaranteeing its operation and rapid problem resolution with an innovative remote monitoring system, in addition to offering the possibility of contacting our technical team 24/7 to resolve doubts and incidents that our customers may have during refuelling.

With the opening of this new service station, EVA continues its expansion in Peru, promoting the use of LNG in road transport and compressed natural gas for passenger cars, light vehicles and trucks, with the expectation of opening between 10 and 15 stations. of service before December 2025.

At EVA (Energía de Valor Ambiental) we are committed to natural gas for vehicles, an eco-friendly fuel, to promote sustainable mobility and reduce environmental impact. LNG, compressed natural gas (CNG), and biomethane are real and efficient alternatives that allow CO 2 emissions to be reduced by between 15% and 100%, fine particle emissions by 95% and fine particle emissions by 35% of nitrous oxides, compared to other more polluting fuels.