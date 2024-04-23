Himalaya Shipping receives 10th dual-fuel bulker

Himalaya Shipping Ltd has successfully taken delivery of the 10th of the twelve 210 000 dwt newcastlemax dual-fuel newbuildings the company has on order from New Times Shipyard. The remaining two vessels are scheduled to be delivered during the month of June.

The vessel (Mount Denali) has been delivered to a major commodity trading company for an initial charter term until 31 December 2026, with an evergreen structure thereafter, and will earn an index-linked rate, reflecting a significant premium to a standard capesize vessel. The time charter also includes a profit sharing of any economic benefit derived from operating the vessel's scrubber or running on LNG, as well as certain rights to convert the time charter to fixed rate based on the prevailing forward freight agreement (FFA) curve from time to time.

“We are proud of the rapid evolvement of the company. By the end of June, we will have a sailing fleet of 12 state-of-the-art vessels representing the youngest and most fuel efficient dry bulk fleet on the water today,” said Herman Billung, Contracted CEO of Himalaya Shipping.