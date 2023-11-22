Alice Cosulich meets growing demand for LNG and bio-LNG bunkering in Europe

LNG bunker vessel, Alice Cosulich, has set sail for Europe from Qidong, China. The Fratelli Cosulich-owned, 8200 m3 capacity vessel is on a long-term time charter agreement to Titan, an independent supplier of clean fuels.

Alice Cosulich will be operational in Europe from early December 2023 and will be immediately busy facilitating supply. The bunkering vessel has an LNG and liquefied biomethane (bio-LNG) bunkering capacity of 8200 m3 and will operate predominantly in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) area for now.

The addition of Alice Cosulich to Titan’s fleet increases the flexibility of its clean fuel operations. This new addition to the fleet will enable better loading efficiencies – larger fuel parcels can be delivered and better combinations for various bunkering can be made, making scheduling easier with less dependence on reloading slots.

In addition, Alice Cosulich is well-suited to performing more complex operations like cooldowns and gas-ups of various types of vessels, from car carriers and container vessels to cruise ships and tankers.

Michael Schaap, Commercial Director Marine at Titan, commented: “We warmly welcome Alice Cosulich to our expanding fleet. As the European market for alternative fuels continues to grow, she will significantly enhance our LNG and bio-LNG bunkering capabilities, enabling us to supply LNG to even larger vessels. Alice Cosulich is one of the most versatile vessels in the fleet, ensuring we can deliver two larger parcels, supply to membrane containment systems, and more complex operations like cooldowns and gas-ups.”

Schaap continued: “Demand for LNG and bio-LNG is rising as these alternative fuels are practical and available today, enabling ship operators to reduce emissions now. We will supply other clean fuels when they become feasible and available, but for now we see LNG and its sister grades as the leading alternative fuel pathway to a zero-emissions future for shipping.”

The long-term charter of the Alice Cosulich further expands Titan’s existing LNG bunker supply capability. Titan already owns and operates two FlexFuelers in the ARA, both with a 1500 m3 capacity and 500 m3/h transfer rate. Fuel has also been safely delivered in Indonesia, Singapore, the Mediterranean, Cape Verde Islands, and the Caribbean through Titan’s charter of LNG bunkering vessels on short/medium terms for special projects. In addition, daily truck-to-ship (TTS) operations are conducted in various ports in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, and the UK.