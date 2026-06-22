Dan-Bunkering concludes LNG delivery for Sallaum Lines’ newbuild

Dan-Bunkering has recently concluded an LNG delivery in China for Sallaum Lines’ newbuild PCTC, Ocean Express. The delivery involved approximately 1400 t of LNG.

This delivery is the outcome of a development process that began around April 2025, during which Dan-Bunkering worked with Sallaum Lines to evaluate several LNG supply opportunities in China linked to the company’s newbuild programme. Ocean Express is one of six newbuilds in the series and represents the fourth supply opportunity Dan-Bunkering has supported so far.

Turning the opportunity into a workable LNG delivery required a bespoke approach. Supplying LNG to PCTC vessels can be operationally demanding with delivery setups that often need to be tailored to each vessel call.

For this delivery, Dan-Bunkering secured a ship-to-ship supply solution aligned with the vessel’s operational requirements. The solution was made possible through close co-operation with supply partner, SIPG Energy, whose local co-ordination and operational support played an important role in executing the delivery successfully.

“This is a great example of what it takes to support clients in the transition to alternative fuels,” says James Shiller, Global Lead of New Fuels at Dan-Bunkering. “LNG bunkering is not always straightforward, particularly during a first full bunker operation. Success depends on local knowledge and persistent cooperation across teams. Sallaum Lines trusted us and SIPG Energy to keep working the options, and we are proud that all involved teams turned a challenging situation into a successful delivery. We value the relationship and look forward to supporting their remaining newbuild deliveries.”